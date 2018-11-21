Apply For JRF Under Namami Gange Programme, Uttar Pradesh

JRF Recruitment 2018; 24 Posts Under Namami Gange Programme

Candidates with postgraduate degree in Chemistry, Environmental Management, Environmental Science, Life Sciences with NET or GATE qualification can appear for the interview for the award of JRF under Namami Gange Programme. A total of 24 fellowships are available. Interview will be held on November 22, 2018 at Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, Gomati Nagar, Lucknow. The registration time is 10 am to 11 am and candidates must carry certificates and testimonials in original for verification. The upper age limit for applicants is 28 years.

Upon selection JRFs will receive monthly emolument of Rs 32000 (fixed). Candidates will posted at Central Laboratory Lucknow, Regional Offices at Bijnaur, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Rae Bareli, Allahabad and Varanasi.

'The above position is purely temporary and co-terminus with the project. The service of the selected candidate will stand terminated automatically after the expiry of the project or completion of the project period mentioned in the offer of appointment whichever is earlier. The period can be extended further by the Competent Authority as per requirement annually. He/She will not have any right to claim for regularization or absorption whatsoever in regular vacancies of Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB),' reads the notice released by UPPCB.

