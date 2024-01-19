Stakeholders Can Claim Their Pending Fellowships By February 8, Says UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a notification regarding the pending claims of fellowships by higher educational institutions and fellows. As per the official notification by UGC, stakeholders are directed to take their pending dues by February 8, 2024 on Scholarship Fellowship Management Portal (SFMP). Post the stipulated date, they will not be allowed to make any claims of the pending dues.

The UGC had earlier increased the amount of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Senior Research Fellowship (SRF) and Post Doctoral Fellowship. The revised fellowships were applicable from January 1, 2023.

The UGC notification read, "Attention is invited to Public Notice Dated 16.10.2023 regarding revision in the rates of fellowships w.e.f. 1,1,2023. Stakeholders (HEI's and Fellows) are requested to claim their pending dues i.e., pre-revised/revised fellowship/house rent allowance/contingency admissible up to December 2023, by February 8, 2024 on Scholarship Fellowship Management Portal (SFMP). After February 8, 2024 no claim pertaining to the period up to December 2023 will be entertained by the UGC."

The commission has also asked the institutions to send Utilization Certificate/Statement of Expenditure and dues for claiming scheme, if any for the period ending up to June 30, 2026 by January 31, 2024. The university body will not accept any claim after January 31, 2024.

"UGC had been implementing various scholarship/fellowship schemes in offline mode till 30.06.2016. HEI's are requested to send Utilization Certificate/Statement of Expenditure and dues, if any, for the period pertaining up to 30.06.2016 by 31 January 2024. After 31 January 2024, no claim will be entertained by the UGC," read the notification.