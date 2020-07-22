JPSC Announces Recruitment On 77 Vacant Assistant Town Planner Posts

JPSC has announced recruitment for vacant Assistant Town Planner posts

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has announced 77 vacancies for the post of Assistant Town Planner. There will be a probation period of two years for selected candidates. The application process for the recruitment has already begun and will conclude on August 10. After closure of application window, the Commission will allow candidates to submit application fee through the same link till August 11, 2020.

An applicant should have a graduation degree in Civil Engineering or a B.Planning degree or a B.Arch. degree. Candidates with a Master of Planning degree can also apply.

The applicants must be an associate member of the Institute of Town Planners (India).

The lower age limit for this recruitment is 21 years and upper age limit is 35 years. Candidates can check the detailed recruitment advertisement for relaxation in upper age limit.

If the commission receives more than 500 applications for the recruitment, it will hold a screening test to shortlist candidates for interview. The interview carries 20% weightage.

Rest 80% weightage will be given to academic eligibility. The distribution of marks for academic eligibility is as follows:

Class 10 or matriculation - 10 marks

Class 12 or intermediate - 15 marks

Graduation - 25 marks

Post graduation - 30 marks

Eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment on the commission's official website. The application fee is Rs. 600 for general, OBC, and EWS category candidates. The fee is Rs. 150 for reserved categories of Jharkhand state. Candidates will have to pay additional bank charges along with application fee.

