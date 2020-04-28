Jharkhand Civil Services Exam Scores Not Released. Technical Issue, Says JPSC

Jharkhand Combined Civil Services exam 2016 result was released on April 21

The individual marks of candidates who appeared for the Jharkhand Combined Civil Services exam 2016 has not been released yet. Exam conducting body, Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has cited technical reasons for not releasing the marks.

"Due to some technical problem, the marks of Combined Civil Services (Main) Examination-2016 are not being published today, after solving the technical problem the marks will be published as soon as possible," the Commission has said.

The final result of the Jharkhand Combined Civil Services exam 2016 was released on April 21. The last phase of the recruitment which is the interview or personality test, was held from February 24 to March 7.

For the 2016 State Civil Services exam, the notification was released in 2016 and the preliminary exam was held on December 18, 2016. The results were announced on February 23, 2017 on the basis of which 5,138 candidates were declared to be qualified.

JPSC selects candidates for state level civil services on the basis of a preliminary exam and a main exam. The main exam comprises a written test and an interview round.

So far, the state government has not conducted Civil Services exam for the year 2017, 2018 and 2019. It had planned to conduct a combined exam for all the three years and had released a notification in February, 2020. However, two days later the notice was withdrawn.

