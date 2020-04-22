Jharkhand Civil Services Exam 2016 Result Out

The 6th JPSC result is available at the official website jpsc.gov.in.

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has announced the final result of the Combined Civil Services exam 2016. The last phase of the recruitment which is the interview or personality test, was held from February 24 to March 7.

6th JPSC Result

JPSC selects candidates for Jharkhand Civil Services on the basis of a preliminary exam and a main exam. The main exam comprises a written test and an interview round.

For the 2016 State Civil Services exam, the notification was released in 2016 and the preliminary exam was held on December 18, 2016. The results were announced on February 23, 2017 on the basis of which 5,138 candidates were declared to be qualified.

According to the rules of JPSC, candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will be eligible to take the main exam.

However, a plea was filed by a candidate from the reserved category saying that candidates from unreserved category who have secured less than him have been declared qualified.

With this, the state government came up with a resolution that candidates of reserved category who have secured equal to or more marks than the last selected candidate of unreserved category will be allowed to appear in the main exam.

After this resolution a total of 6,103 candidates were shortlisted for the main exam.

In 2018, the state government came up with another resolution and the 2016 Civil Services exam results were revised again. This increased the total number of qualifiers to 34,634.

The Jharkhand High Court dismissed the second resolution of the state government and directed the Commission to continue with the main exam with 6,103 candidates.

So far, the state government has not conducted Civil Services exam for the year 2017, 2018 and 2019. It had planned to conduct a combined exam for all the three years and had released a notification in February, 2020. However, two days later the notice was withdrawn.

