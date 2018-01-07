Job Opportunities At THDC India Limited: Join As Engineer Trainee; 40 Vacancies

Candidates with full time regular Bachelor's Degree in Engineering (B.E/B.Tech/B.SC(Engg.) are eligible to apply for the post. Applicants must be 30 years as on 31 January 2018. Candidates must have secured mMinimum 65% or Equivalent CGPA in the qualifying degree. Qualifying degree must be in any of the disciplines Civil Engineering, Electrical/ Electrical (Power)/ Electrical and Electronics/ Power Systems & High Voltage/ Power Engineering, Mechanical/Mechanical & Automation Engineering.
'Candidates should have passed the qualifying examination and possess valid mark sheet of Engineering in the relevant discipline on the date of making application. Candidates who are appearing in final qualifying examination in 2018 are not to apply,' reads the official notification.
Applicants should note that the selection will be on the basis of GATE 2018 score only. There will be no Group Discussion and Interview. GATE Score of 2017 and prior is not valid.
