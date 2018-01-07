Job Opportunities At THDC India Limited: Join As Engineer Trainee; 40 Vacancies THDC India Limited, a Joint Venture of Govt. of India and Govt. of Uttar Pradesh, has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to 40 Engineer trainee posts.

Share EMAIL PRINT Job Opportunities At THDC India Limited: Join As Engineer Trainee; 40 Vacancies New Delhi: THDC India Limited, a Joint Venture of Govt. of India and Govt. of Uttar Pradesh, has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to 40 Engineer trainee posts. Recruitment is open in the disciplines of Electrical, Civil and Mechanical. GATE 2018 score is an important eligibility criterion. 'Candidate should have appeared in the corresponding paper of GATE 2018 as shown in the following table and Qualified in the same. The qualifying marks shall be as declared by GATE 2018 Organizing Body,' clarifies THDC India Limited regarding the eligibility criteria.



Candidates with full time regular Bachelor's Degree in Engineering (B.E/B.Tech/B.SC(Engg.) are eligible to apply for the post. Applicants must be 30 years as on 31 January 2018. Candidates must have secured mMinimum 65% or Equivalent CGPA in the qualifying degree. Qualifying degree must be in any of the disciplines Civil Engineering, Electrical/ Electrical (Power)/ Electrical and Electronics/ Power Systems & High Voltage/ Power Engineering, Mechanical/Mechanical & Automation Engineering.



'Candidates should have passed the qualifying examination and possess valid mark sheet of Engineering in the relevant discipline on the date of making application. Candidates who are appearing in final qualifying examination in 2018 are not to apply,' reads the official notification.



Applicants should note that the selection will be on the basis of GATE 2018 score only. There will be no Group Discussion and Interview. GATE Score of 2017 and prior is not valid.



'The normalized scores of GATE will form the basis of merit list. The merit list shall be separate for General/ OBC(NCL)/ SC/ ST/ PwD category.'



