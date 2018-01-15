Job Opportunities At IIT Delhi; Apply For 64 Non Teaching Posts Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has begun online recruitment for 64 non-teaching posts.

In order to fill up the Group 'B' and 'C' posts, IIT Delhi will follow a strict selection process. Vacancies are open for recruitment to the posts of Junior Accounts Officer, Senior Library Information Assistant, Assistant Security Officer, Junior Technical Superintendent, Caretaker-cum-Manager, Mess Manager, Caretaker, Security Inspector, Assistant Caretaker, Assistant Mess Manager, Junior Assistant and Junior Assistant (Accounts). Details of the recruitment are available at the official website iitd.ac.in.



Candidates with postgraduate or bachelors degree in Commerce are eligible for Junior Accounts Officer post. Additional knowledge of Tally, Pay Roll Accounting, e-TDS and MS Word, Excel, powerpoint is also required. Likewise M.Lib.Sc. / MLISc is essential for Senior Library Information Assistant Post.



Candidates must go through the official job advertisement thoroughly before applying.



Candidates will be selected on the basis of written and trade test/ computer test. 'The minimum qualifying marks for Written & Trade Test/ Computer Test will be 60 % (Relaxation / Concession to SC/ST/OBC candidates may be given as per GOI's rules). Only the candidates who will qualify the Written Test will be called for Trade Test/ Computer Test of the selection process. However, actual selection shall depend on the merit over and above this minimum level as determined by the respective Selection Committee(s).'



Online application can be submitted till 30 January 2018. Hardcopy of the online application should be sent to the recruiting body till 7 February 2018.



