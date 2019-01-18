JNU Invites Applications For Non-Teaching Posts

JNU Recruitment 2019 For 73 Stenographer, Typist, Other Posts

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various non-teaching regular posts. A total of 73 vacancies have been notified by the University to be filled up for personal assistant, stenographer, junior assistant-cum-typist and office attendant posts10+2 pass candidates are eligible to appear for the exam. However for the office attendant post, class 10 pass or ITI candidates can apply. Candidates have to submit online applications along with photograph, signature, self-attested copies of essential qualification, experience, date of birth, caste/ PwD certificate, NOC from the present employer, etc. before February 4 (5.30 pm).

The upper age limit for the recruitment is 35 years.

For all the posts, selection of the candidates shall be based on the performance in the objective type test, subject to scoring minimum qualifying marks as prescribed & fulfilling other terms and conditions of the appointment.

The above jobs were notified earlier by JNU through various advertisements in 2013, 2014 and 2015. Candidates who had applied for these jobs, earlier, need to apply afresh. "The candidates who had applied against any of the above advertisements and seek to refund of application fee may submit the filled in prescribed format (available at JNU website), alongwith supporting documents, if any, within one month from the publication of this advertisement in the Employment News," reads the job notice.

