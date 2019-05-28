Jammu And Kashmir Cancels Appointments Made On Basis Of CBHE Certificates

A complaint was received by the government regarding the genuineness of CBHE certificates

The Jammu and Kashmir administration Tuesday ordered cancellation of appointment made on the basis of certificates issued by the Central Board of Higher Education (CBHE), New Delhi, which has turned out to be a fake institution. "The government has directed all the administrative secretaries/head of departments/deputy commissioners/managing directors of the corporations, boards etc functioning under the state government to immediately cancel the appointments, if any, made on the basis of certificates issued by the Central Board of Higher Education (CBHE), Uttam Nagar, New Delhi," an official spokesperson said.

He said it has been established that CBHE is a fake institution and its certificates or examinations are not recognised by any national body or authority.

"In response to the queries of the state government regarding the authenticity of the above said Board, the competent authorities concerned have clarified that the said Board has been simply registered as a society and not empowered to issue any certificate of academic qualification," the spokesperson said.

The matter came to fore after a complaint was received by the government regarding the genuineness of the certificates issued by the CBHE on the basis of which some people have got the employment in government departments, he said.

"Accordingly, the government took up the matter with various competent authorities, including J&K State Board of School Education and the Ministry of Human Resource Development to establish the genuineness of the institution and validity of certificates issued by it," it said.

In turn, the said authorities have clarified that the institution does not exist in the name of recognised boards of the school education, he added.

