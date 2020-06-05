Jammu And Kashmir Bank Announces Recruitment For 350 PO, 1500 Banking Associate Posts

Jammu and Kashmir has announced recruitment for PO , Banking Associate

Jammu and Kashmir bank has announced PO and Banking Associate recruitment. The recruitment is open for the candidates who are a domicile of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The online registration for the recruitment will begin from June 20, 2020.

J&K bank has announced 350 vacancies for Probationary Officer (PO) post and 1500 vacancies for Banking Associate post.

For both the posts, an applicant must be a graduate in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent degree. The final result for their graduation degree should have been declared on or before the day the candidate registers online.

The lower age limit for PO post is 20 years and upper age limit is 32 years. The lower age limit for the post of Banking Associates is 20 years and upper age limit is 30 years.

Candidates who had already applied for the recruitment in response to the notice released on October 6, 2018, will be eligible for the new recruitment process without any change in their eligibility criteria and do not need to submit the application form again.

Candidates, who are residents of Ladakh including those who had already applied pursuant to October 2018 notification, will be notified separately. The bank will release detailed notification ahead of the registration process.

