Sanchita Sharma, Student Of Jamia's Residential Coaching Academy, Tops Uttar Pradesh PCS Exam

UPPSC has released the PCS exam 2020 final result.

Sanchita Sharma, a student of Jamia Millia Islamia's residential coaching academy, has topped the Uttar Pradesh Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services exam 2020. Ms Sharma is among 476 candidates who have been recommended by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) for appointment to various posts like Deputy Collector, District Supply Officer, Food Marketing Officer and other posts.

As per the University, Ms Sharma was enrolled in the residential coaching academy. 4 other students of the academy have also cleared the UPPSC exam, the university has said.

Through its Residential Coaching Academy, the University provides free coaching to Civil Services exam aspirants. This facility is exclusively open for candidates belonging to minority, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category. This opportunity is also open to women candidates.

Candidates have been selected on the basis of a written exam which was held on March 20, and personality test held from April 1 to April 8.

The UPPSC 2021 exam is expected to be held in June. Through this exam, candidates will be selected to fill 400 vacancies will be filled in various posts like Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Block Development Officer, and others. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a preliminary exam, a main exam and personal interview.

The Commission will also conduct an exam for the selection of Assistant Conservator of Forest and Range Forest Officer posts along with the UP PCS 2021 exam.

