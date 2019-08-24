J&K Judicial Service Exam: Candidates Asked To Report For Medical Tests

Concerned candidates would be examined by the Medical Board at the Hospital.

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (PSC) on Friday directed candidates for the state's judicial service examination candidates to report for medical examination on August 26.

"All the candidates who have not reported, so far, for the conduct of medical tests are directed to report to Medical Superintendent Government SMHS Hospital, Srinagar on August 26 for completing necessary formalities," a notification issued by the PSC said.

It said the candidates would be examined by the Medical Board at the Hospital.

The medical tests will be held for those candidates who have qualified the main exam, including interview, which was held from March 23 to April 4. A total of 690 candidates appeared in the JKPSC Judicial Service Main Exam. The interview was held from July 8 to July 24 and July 27.

Selection to Judicial Services includes preliminary exam, main exam and interview.

Meanwhile, the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) which begins today, nationwide, has been deferred at exam centres in Srinagar. "Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 02/2019 at exam centres in Srinagar (J&K) on 24 & 25 Aug 19 has been rescheduled," reads a tweet by the Indian Air Force. "Fresh dates of exam shall be notified shortly," it adds.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.