Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) rescheduled at exam centres in Srinagar.

The Air Force Common Admission Test has been rescheduled in Srinagar. While nationwide, the exam is scheduled to be held on August 24 and 25 for Flying Branch and Ground Duties (Technical and Non Technical)/ NCC Special Entry/ Meteorology Entry.

"Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 02/2019 at exam centres in Srinagar (J&K) on 24 & 25 Aug 19 has been rescheduled," reads a tweet by the Indian Air Force.

"Fresh dates of exam shall be notified shortly," it adds.

AFCAT is held for all entries of Indian Air Force other than National Defence Academy (NDA) and Combined Defence Services Exam. The test is conducted twice a year, in February and August.

AFCAT qualifiers will appear for the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) Testing at Dehradun, Varanasi, Gandhinagar or Mysuru. In the AFSB testing candidates will appear for Officer Intelligence rating Test, Picture perception and Discussion Test, Psychological Tests, group tests and interview.

The All India merit list will be based on the written test and the AFSB test.

Candidates who have applied for flying branch and have been recommended, will also have to undergo Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS) test .

Apart from these exams, Indian Air Force also recruits candidates through NCC entry. Air Squadron NCC Senior division 'C' certificate holders are to apply online through NCC Special entry.

