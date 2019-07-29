AFCAT Admit Card Expected This Week

AFCAT admit card will be available for candidates after August 2, as per the official schedule.

Admit cards for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) will be released this week. The exam will be held on August 24 and 25 for Flying Branch and Ground Duties (Technical and Non Technical)/ NCC Special Entry/ Meteorology Entry. Indian Air Force will conduct the exam and candidates who qualify the exam shall appear for the test conducted by Service Selection Board (SSB). "After 02 Aug 2019 click "Download Admit Card" to download your Admit Card from the website afcat.cdac.in and you will also receive admit card on your registered email ID," reads the official notification.

"The eligible candidates shall be issued with an e-Admit Card three weeks before the date of the examination. The e-admit card will be sent to the registered email IDs and will also be available at the website," the notice adds further.

On the exam day, candidates are not allowed to carry any textual material, calculators, docupen, slide rulers, log tables, electronic watches with facilities of calculator, mobile phones, blue tooth, pager or any other digital device except the admit card, identity proof.

After the exam, candidates who are declared successful in the online AFCAT will be called at one of the Air Force Selection Boards (AFSB). Candidates who have applied for NCC Special Entry and Meteorology Branch will be directly called for AFSB testing at one of the AFSB centres.

