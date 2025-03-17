Advertisement

AFCAT Result 2025 Announced, Check Steps To Download

AFCAT 2025: Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the result by visiting the official website.

Read Time: 2 mins
AFCAT 2025: The exams were held on February 22 and 23, 2025 across India.

AFCAT Result 2025: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the results for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 01/2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official AFCAT website, afcat.cdac.in. The exams were held on February 22 and 23, 2025 across India. 

Steps To Download Result  

Step 1. Go to the official website, afcat.cdac.in/AFACT/  
Step 2. Click on the AFCAT 2025 result link on the homepage
Step 3. A new page will appear on the screen  
Step 4. Provide login details  
Step 5. Check the result and download it 
Step 6. Take a hard copy of the result for future use 


AFCAT 2025: Vacancies  

The recruitment drive aims to fill 336 positions across the Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches, and special entries:  

Flying Branch: 30 vacancies  
Ground Duty (Technical): 189 vacancies  
Ground Duty (Non-Technical): 117 vacancies  

AFCAT Admit Card 2025: Eligibility Criteria  
Flying Branch: Candidates aged 20-24 years  
Ground Duty: Candidates aged 20-26 years  
Candidates must be single.  


AFCAT 2025: Training Details  

Flight cadets will receive a stipend of Rs 56,100 during the one-year training period. Physical fitness, including running and strength training, is mandatory for selection and training.  

AFCAT 2025: Perks And Privileges  

Air Force officers receive benefits such as furnished accommodation, medical cover, subsidised loans, and Rs 1.10 crore insurance coverage (contributory). They also enjoy sports facilities and adventure activities.  

