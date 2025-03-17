AFCAT Result 2025 Announced, Check Steps To Download

AFCAT Result 2025: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the results for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 01/2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official AFCAT website, afcat.cdac.in. The exams were held on February 22 and 23, 2025 across India.

AFCAT Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download

Step 1. Go to the official website, afcat.cdac.in/AFACT/

Step 2. Click on the AFCAT 2025 result link on the homepage

Step 3. A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4. Provide login details

Step 5. Check the result and download it

Step 6. Take a hard copy of the result for future use



AFCAT 2025: Vacancies

The recruitment drive aims to fill 336 positions across the Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches, and special entries:

Flying Branch: 30 vacancies

Ground Duty (Technical): 189 vacancies

Ground Duty (Non-Technical): 117 vacancies

AFCAT Admit Card 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Flying Branch: Candidates aged 20-24 years

Ground Duty: Candidates aged 20-26 years

Candidates must be single.



AFCAT 2025: Training Details

Flight cadets will receive a stipend of Rs 56,100 during the one-year training period. Physical fitness, including running and strength training, is mandatory for selection and training.

AFCAT 2025: Perks And Privileges

Air Force officers receive benefits such as furnished accommodation, medical cover, subsidised loans, and Rs 1.10 crore insurance coverage (contributory). They also enjoy sports facilities and adventure activities.