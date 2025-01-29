AFCAT Admit Card 2025 To Be Released On This Date, Check Details

AFCAT Admit Card 2025: The Indian Air Force is scheduled to release the admit card for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT-01/2025) on February 7, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit card by visiting the official website, afcat.cdac.in, once it is released.
According to the official notice for AFCAT 2025, the exam will be conducted on February 22 and 23, 2025.
AFCAT Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download
Step 1. Go to the official website, afcat.cdac.in/AFACT/
Step 2. Click on the AFCAT 2025 admit card link on the homepage
Step 3. A new page will appear on the screen
Step 4. Provide login details
Step 5. Check the admit card and download it
Step 6. Take a hard copy of the admit card for exam day
AFCAT 2025: Vacancies
The recruitment drive aims to fill 336 positions across the Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches, and special entries:
Flying Branch: 30 vacancies
Ground Duty (Technical): 189 vacancies
Ground Duty (Non-Technical): 117 vacancies
AFCAT Admit Card 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Flying Branch: Candidates aged 20-24 years
Ground Duty: Candidates aged 20-26 years
Candidates must be single.
AFCAT 2025: Training Details
Flight cadets will receive a stipend of Rs 56,100 during the one-year training period. Physical fitness, including running and strength training, is mandatory for selection and training.
AFCAT 2025: Perks And Privileges
Air Force officers receive benefits such as furnished accommodation, medical cover, subsidised loans, and Rs 1.10 crore insurance coverage (contributory). They also enjoy sports facilities and adventure activities.