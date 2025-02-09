AFCAT Admit Card 2025 Released, Check Details

AFCAT Admit Card 2025: AFCAT Admit Card 2025: The Indian Air Force has released the admit card for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT-01/2025) on February 7, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit card by visiting the official website, afcat.cdac.in.

According to the official notice for AFCAT 2025, the exam will be conducted on February 22 and 23, 2025.

AFCAT Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download



Step 1. Go to the official website, afcat.cdac.in/AFACT/

Step 2. Click on the AFCAT 2025 admit card link on the homepage

Step 3. A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4. Provide login details

Step 5. Check the admit card and download it

Step 6. Take a hard copy of the admit card for exam day



AFCAT 2025: Vacancies

The recruitment drive aims to fill 336 positions across the Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches, and special entries:

Flying Branch: 30 vacancies

Ground Duty (Technical): 189 vacancies

Ground Duty (Non-Technical): 117 vacancies

AFCAT Admit Card 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Flying Branch: Candidates aged 20-24 years

Ground Duty: Candidates aged 20-26 years

Candidates must be single.

AFCAT 2025: Training Details

Flight cadets will receive a stipend of Rs 56,100 during the one-year training period. Physical fitness, including running and strength training, is mandatory for selection and training.

AFCAT 2025: Perks And Privileges

Air Force officers receive benefits such as furnished accommodation, medical cover, subsidised loans, and Rs 1.10 crore insurance coverage (contributory). They also enjoy sports facilities and adventure activities.