ISRO Scientist, Engineer Recruitment Application Begins, Apply Till January 15

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) released a recruitment notification for the positions of scientists and engineers in 'SC' or 'Stipendiary cadre' level. The ISRO has notified the jobs for graduates from the disciplines of Civil, Electrical, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, and Architecture. Candidates who are going to complete courses this academic year are also eligible to apply, provided final degree is available by August 2019 and their aggregate is 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10 (average of all semesters for which results are available), said the notification from the space agency.

The current notification has a total of 18 vacancies.

The application for online registration will be hosted in the ISRO website between December 26, 2018 and January 15, 2019.

ISRO Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Candidates may visit the official ISRO website at isro.gov.in to register their applications online in this period.

Applications will be received online only. Scanned copies of latest passport sized Photograph and Signature of the candidates in the prescribed file size is required to be uploaded in the application.

"The candidates registered under National Career Services (NCS) portal and fulfilling the eligibility conditions may visit ISRO website and follow the application procedure as stated," said the notification.

Upon registration, applicants will be provided with an online registration number, which should be carefully preserved for future reference.

Email ID of the applicant will have to be given in the application compulsorily.

There will be an Application Fee of Rs 100 for each application.

Candidates may make the payment 'online' using Internet Banking/Debit Card or 'Offline' by visiting nearest SBI Branch.

Candidates after submitting their application can pay application fee immediately or any day before the last date for fee payment January 16, 2019.

"The last date for submitting online application is 15.01.2019. Candidates are, however, advised to make online payment by 12.01.2019 to avoid any unexpected transaction failures/issues," the notification said.

