GAIL recruitment 2018: Senior engineer, officer application ends soon at gailonline.com

GAIL India Limited, a Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking, has invited applications for 176 posts and the online registration process ends on December 31. GAIL, India's flagship Natural Gas company, has invited applications from candidates with minimum 1-2 years of work experience for recruitment to Senior Engineers and Senior Officers posts. The selected candidates will be recruited to various positions in Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, Telecom, Marketing, Corporate Communication, Law, Medical Services, Business Information System, and other trades and departments of the organisation.

According to the GAIL notification, all minimum essential qualifications to be produced by the applicants must be from UGC recognized institutes or of AICTE approved courses. Diploma in Engineering qualifications (if applicable) should be recognized by respective State Board of Technical Education, the notification said.

The notification also said the minimum essential post qualification experience in line in organisations should be as on December 31, 2018.

However, Industrial/ Vocational/ Apprentice Training will not be considered as experience, the notification said.

"Experience of candidates working on contract basis through empanelled agency/ contractor (i.e., those who have been deployed on contract basis by some other agency/ organization for working on project/construction/O&M or any other activity) will not be considered," the notification said.

"The selected candidates may be posted at any of the installations/ projects/ offices, etc. of GAIL (India) Limited or any of the subsidiaries/ Joint Ventures of GAIL (India) Limited or deputed to any Department of Government of India/ other PSUs, etc. The selected candidates may be assigned jobs/ functions/ assignments as per the business requirements of the Company including shift operations," the notification said.

GAIL Recruitment: How to apply

Candidates will be required to apply online through GAIL website: gailonline.com.

No other means or mode of application will not be accepted.

The official website will be open from 1100 hrs on 12.12.2018 to 1800 hrs on 31.12.2018.

Interested candidates can check more details about this GAIL recruitment processs from this link: Click here

