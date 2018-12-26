DDA Recruitment 2019: Online Application Begins For Around 200 Posts

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is recruiting planning assistants, senior law officers, deputy directors, assistant account officers and others, and the last date to apply is January 22, 2019. The applications were invited for this DDA recruitment online at the official website dda.org.in and the process started on December 23. According to the official notification, the applications can be filled on the link "Direct Recruitment 2019" provided under the Jobs tab on the official website.
Most vacancies have been announced for the recruitment of planning assistant (45) followed by Stenographer Grade 'D' (20) and Assistant Director (Planning) (19).
DDA Recruitment 2019: Important dates
Opening date & time for online registration of application (Stage-I): December 23, 2018
Last date and time of closing of Registration (Step-I) and submission of application (Step-II): January 22, 2019
Last date and time for closing of submission of Online Application Fees through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking through SB Collect system of State Bank of India (Step-III): January 25, 2019
DDA Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details
DDA has announced around 200 vacancies. Check the details here:
Senior Law Officer: 3 posts
Deputy Director (Planning): 9 posts
Deputy Director (Architecture): 1 post
Assistant Director (Planning): 19 posts
Assistant Director (Architecture): 13 posts
Assistant Director (System): 5 posts
Assistant Director (Mins.): 9 posts
Assistant Accounts Officer: 18 posts
Junior Law Officer: 5 posts
Planning Assistant: 45 posts
Programmer: 3 posts
Junior Engineer (Civil): 3 posts
Section Officer (Horticulture): 2 posts
Architectural Assistant: 10 posts
Naib Tehsildar: 6 posts
Assistant Section Officer: 4 posts
Surveyor: 13 posts
Stenographer Grade 'D': 20 posts
Assistant Director (Landscape): 5 posts
Click here for more Jobs News