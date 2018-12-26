DDA Recruitment 2019: Online Application Begins For Around 200 Posts

DDA Recruitment 2019: The last date for application process is January 22, 2019.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is recruiting planning assistants, senior law officers, deputy directors, assistant account officers and others, and the last date to apply is January 22, 2019. The applications were invited for this DDA recruitment online at the official website dda.org.in and the process started on December 23. According to the official notification, the applications can be filled on the link "Direct Recruitment 2019" provided under the Jobs tab on the official website.

Most vacancies have been announced for the recruitment of planning assistant (45) followed by Stenographer Grade 'D' (20) and Assistant Director (Planning) (19).

DDA Recruitment 2019: Important dates

Opening date & time for online registration of application (Stage-I): December 23, 2018

Last date and time of closing of Registration (Step-I) and submission of application (Step-II): January 22, 2019

Last date and time for closing of submission of Online Application Fees through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking through SB Collect system of State Bank of India (Step-III): January 25, 2019

DDA Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

DDA has announced around 200 vacancies. Check the details here:

Senior Law Officer: 3 posts

Deputy Director (Planning): 9 posts

Deputy Director (Architecture): 1 post

Assistant Director (Planning): 19 posts

Assistant Director (Architecture): 13 posts

Assistant Director (System): 5 posts

Assistant Director (Mins.): 9 posts

Assistant Accounts Officer: 18 posts

Junior Law Officer: 5 posts

Planning Assistant: 45 posts

Programmer: 3 posts

Junior Engineer (Civil): 3 posts

Section Officer (Horticulture): 2 posts

Architectural Assistant: 10 posts

Naib Tehsildar: 6 posts

Assistant Section Officer: 4 posts

Surveyor: 13 posts

Stenographer Grade 'D': 20 posts

Assistant Director (Landscape): 5 posts

