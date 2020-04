DDA Extends Application Deadline, Relaxes Eligibility Norms For 629 Vacancies

DDA has extended application deadline for over 600 vacancies announced this month

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has extended the application date for recruitment announced earlier this month. The last date to fill application form online has been extended from April 30 to May 15 and the last date to deposit application fee has been extended form May 4 to May 20, 2020.

DDA made the decision to extend the deadline keeping in mind the difficulty being faced by candidates due to outbreak of COVID-19.

DDA has also decided to relax eligibility norms as a one-time measure to encourage more ex-servicemen and PwD category candidates to apply for the post of Junior Secretariat Assistant. Candidates in these two categories do not need 75% marks in 12th class examination for the post of Junior Secretariat Assistant.

However, if the number of applications received in these categories is more than 100 times the number of vacancies earmarked for ex-servicemen and in any sub-category of PwD category, the candidates will be called for written examination restricted to 100 times of vacancies on the basis of marks secured in 12th class with 5% extra marks given to candidate who have qualified 12th class from CBSE and ICSE Boards.

The date for determining eligibility criteria, i.e. age limit, qualification etc. will be the closing date for receipt of applications as was notified earlier, i.e. April 30. Applicants should visit the official DDA website for further updates on the recruitment process.

