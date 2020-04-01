DDA Recruitment 2020: Application Process Begins Online

DDA has begun recruitment application process online

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has begun the application process for recruitment of various posts. The application process begins today and will conclude on April 30, 2020. Applicants will have time to submit application fees till May 4, 2020.

DDA has announced direct recruitment for 629 vacancies in various positions. Through this recruitment, DDA will hire for positions like Junior Secretariat Assistant, Mali, Stenographer Group D and Patwari among others.

Since the recruitment is for different posts, candidates should check the recruitment advertisement for eligibility criteria before applying. Some posts also require the candidate to have work experience.

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply for the recruitment through the link provided on the DDA website.

DDA Recruitment 2020 Apply Here

DDA will hold a single stage online examination for most of the posts. In some cases a typing test or skill test or a second stage exam will be held for those who qualify in the stage examination. There will be negative marking of 0.33 marks for every wrong answers/ multiple answers marked. In case of questions carrying 2 marks, 0.66 marks will be deducted.

The minimum qualifying marks for unreserved category candidates is 40%, for OBC categories it is 35% and for SC and ST categories it is 30%.

DDA had earlier planned to begin the application process on March 23 but later shifted the date to April 1.

