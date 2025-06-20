Delhi To Soon Have Hot Air Balloons Rides, Officials Share Details

Delhiites may soon get to experience the thrill of hot-air balloon rides as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is planning to launch the recreational activity at the Yamuna and the Commonwealth Games Village sports complexes, officials said.

According to officials, after careful consideration, the two locations have been selected for the initial start of the project, and a tender has been issued inviting private players to operate these rides at DDA sites.

"These sites will be offered for operation of hot air ballooning on a revenue-sharing basis. The required area, approximately 60 metres by 60 metres at each site, will be provided to the firm as per mutually agreed timings and days," the tender issued by the DDA.

With an eye on generating revenue and promoting tourism, the landowning agency has marked four sites at each of the two mega sports complexes managed by it. Currently, there are several other sporting areas within these complexes.

According to officials, the firms will be allowed to advertise on the balloons, and the licence issued will be for three years, which will be extendable up to a maximum of nine years.

"The space will be provided to the firm for undertaking a maximum of four hours of flying per day. However, temporary permission for additional hours may be granted by DDA on a case-by-case basis," the proposal added.

The price of the hot-air balloon rides will be decided by the firm, however, DDA has directed that it be kept reasonable.

Spread across a vast space of around 100 acres, the Commonwealth Games Village along the banks of the Yamuna River was constructed as a residence for athletes during the Commonwealth Games in 2010. It is located near the Akshardham temple.

