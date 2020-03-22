DDA Recruitment 2020 For 629 Posts Announced. Details Here

DDA recruitment 2020: DDA recruitment application forms can be filled online at dda.org.in.

DDA recruitment 2020: Delhi Development Authority or DDA has announced direct recruitment for 629 vacancies in various positions and the registration process for the same will begin from March 23, tomorrow. The DDA recruitment application forms can be filled online at dda.org.in. The last date for registration is April 22, 2020. According to an indicative notification released by the Authority on the latest Employment News, detailed DDA recruitment 2020 notification will be released online on March 23. Through this recruitment, DDA will hire for positions like Junior Secretariat Assistant, Mali, Stenographer Group D and Patwari among others.

DDA recruitment 2020: Vacancies

Here are the details of various positions available and the respective vacancies:

Mali 100

Junior Secretariat Assistant - 292

Patwari - 44

Stenographer Grade D - 100

Surveyor - 11

Architectural Assistant - 8

SO (Horticulture) - 48

Planning Assistant - 1

Assistant Accounts officer - 11

Assistant director (System) - 2

Assistant Director (Planning) - 5

Deputy Director (Planning) - 5

Deputy Director (System) - 2

DDA recruitment 2020: Important dates

Here are the important dates for DDA recruitment 2020:

Application process begins: March 23, 2020

Application process ends: April 22, 2020

Last date to for fee payment: April 25, 2020

"The detailed Notification incorporating vacancies, qualification, procedure of recruitment etc. will be available on website of Delhi Development Authority i.e. wwww.dda.org.in w.e.f 23.03.2020 (10.00 AM) on the link "Jobs>Direct Recruitment 2020" which may be referred for further details," the indicative notification regarding the DDA recruitment 2020 published on the Employment news said.

