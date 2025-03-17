DDA, CESL Partner To Setup EV Charging Infrastructure In Delhi
Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) have entered a partnership to develop electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the national capital. CESL, a subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) under the Ministry of Power has signed an agreement with DDA to make the coalition official. Under the partnership, these organizations will set up electric vehicle charging stations and battery swapping stations across DDA sports complexes in the city.
As per the agreement, DDA will provide sufficient vacant land at specified sites within its sports complexes. CESL will use these locations to set up and manage public charging infrastructure. The selected spots for the installation of EV charging and battery swapping stations are distributed across North Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, and East Delhi, providing broader access to efficient charging options for EV users in the city.
Within CESL's framework, it will engage Charge Point Operators (CPOs) to deliver services for the supply, installation, testing, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of EV charging and battery swapping stations. These facilities will be implemented under a Build-Own-Operate-Maintain (BOOM) model, ensuring a sustainable and lasting expansion of EV infrastructure.
Commenting on the collaboration, MD & CEO, CESL, Shri Vishal Kapoor said: “This partnership between CESL and DDA marks a crucial milestone in Delhi's EV journey. By leveraging CESL's expertise in upscaling clean energy solutions, we are creating a robust and accessible EV charging network that will drive faster EV adoption. CESL remains committed to pioneering sustainable and scalable solutions that contribute to India's decarbonisation goals.”
