Delhi Development Authority Announces Jobs For Graduates, Diploma Candidates

DDA Recruitment 2019; Apply At dda.org.in

A total of 190 vacancies have been notified by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The DDA has invited applications from candidates with Bachelor's degree and Diploma for recruitment to Stenographer, Law Officer, Junior Engineer and other posts. Online registration for the recruitment will begin on December 26. Candidates can apply at dda.org.in till January 22.

'If a candidate wants to apply for more than 1 (one) post, he/she needs to apply separately for all such posts. In case of any clash in the test date/time for any two or more posts, candidates need to decide the test they would like to take & DDA will not entertain any request for change in test date/time later on,' said the recruiting body. 'In that case, separate application fee shall be payable for each and every application,' it added.

Vacancy Details

Senior Law Officer: 3 posts

Deputy Director (Planning): 9 posts

Deputy Director (Architecture): 1 post

Assistant Director (Planning): 19 posts

Assistant Director (Architecture): 13 posts

Assistant Director (System): 5 posts

Assistant Director (Mins.): 9 posts

Assistant Accounts Officer: 18 posts

Junior Law Officer: 5 posts

Planning Assistant: 45 posts

Programmer: 3 posts

Junior Engineer (Civil): 3 posts

Section Officer (Horticulture): 2 posts

Architectural Assistant: 10 posts

Naib Tehsildar: 6 posts

Assistant Section Officer: 4 posts

Surveyor: 13 posts

Stenographer Grade 'D': 20 posts

Assistant Director (Landscape): 5 posts

