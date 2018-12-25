Delhi Development Authority Announces Jobs For Graduates, Diploma Candidates

A total of 190 vacancies have been notified by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The DDA has invited applications from candidates with Bachelor's degree and Diploma for recruitment to Stenographer, Law Officer, Junior Engineer and other posts. Online registration for the recruitment will begin on December 26. Candidates can apply at dda.org.in till January 22.
'If a candidate wants to apply for more than 1 (one) post, he/she needs to apply separately for all such posts. In case of any clash in the test date/time for any two or more posts, candidates need to decide the test they would like to take & DDA will not entertain any request for change in test date/time later on,' said the recruiting body. 'In that case, separate application fee shall be payable for each and every application,' it added.
Vacancy Details
- Senior Law Officer: 3 posts
- Deputy Director (Planning): 9 posts
- Deputy Director (Architecture): 1 post
- Assistant Director (Planning): 19 posts
- Assistant Director (Architecture): 13 posts
- Assistant Director (System): 5 posts
- Assistant Director (Mins.): 9 posts
- Assistant Accounts Officer: 18 posts
- Junior Law Officer: 5 posts
- Planning Assistant: 45 posts
- Programmer: 3 posts
- Junior Engineer (Civil): 3 posts
- Section Officer (Horticulture): 2 posts
- Architectural Assistant: 10 posts
- Naib Tehsildar: 6 posts
- Assistant Section Officer: 4 posts
- Surveyor: 13 posts
- Stenographer Grade 'D': 20 posts
- Assistant Director (Landscape): 5 posts
