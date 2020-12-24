Indian Oil Corporation Invites Applications For Filling Vacancies In Pipelines Division

IOCL recruitment 2020: Last date to apply for the job is January 15.

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications to fill vacancies in its Pipelines Division. A total of 47 vacancies are available in various non-executive posts like Engineering Assistant, and Technical Attendant in its pipelines division at Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Rajasthan.

Apply Online

The last date for submission of application forms is January 15, 2021.

Diploma engineers are eligible for the Engineering Assistant post. Class 10th and ITI pass candidates are eligible for the Technical Attendant post. The age of the candidates should be between 18-26 years. "The cut-off date for age, qualification etc. shall be reckoned as on 22.12.2020," the IOCL has said in the job notification.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and skill/ proficiency/ physical test. Candidates have to secure minimum 40% marks to qualify for the skill test.

The written test is likely to be held on February 14, 2021. The skill test will be held on February 15, the next day of the written test. "Since SPPT of the short-listed candidates from Written Test shall be conducted on next day(s) of Written Test, candidates are advised to carry the original documents with respect to their qualification, age, category etc. without which they will not be allowed to appear in SPPT. Candidate himself will be responsible for safe custody of their original documents," IOCL has said.

