Indian Oil Invites Applications For Filling Vacancies In Haldia Refinery

IOCL recruitment 2020: Apply online till December 21

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications to fill vacancies in non-executive posts in Haldia refinery. The application forms are available on the official website of the IOCL and candidates can fill and submit it till December 21. A total of 5 vacancies will be filled in Junior Engineering Assistant, Junior Technical Assistant, Junior Quality Control Analyst and Junior Engineering Assistant posts.

"On-line Applications are invited from bright, young and energetic persons of Indian Nationality for the following technical posts in the pay scale of Rs. 25,000-1,05,000/- (Revised)," IOCL has notified.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam which is likely to be held in January 2021, IOCL has said. There will also be a skill test which will be qualifying in nature.

Educational Qualification Required For The Job

"The prescribed qualification should be from a recognized Indian University/Institute as a regular full time course / Diploma course (including a sandwich diploma course with industrial training as part of the course; with no break) with minimum 50% marks (45% for SC/ST and PwBD category candidates against reserved positions) in aggregate," IOCL has said.

Apprentices of IOCL completing apprenticeship training in any of IOCL Refineries on or before November 30, 2020 are also eligible to apply.

