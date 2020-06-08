Indian Oil Reopens Apprentice Recruitment Notified In March, Adds New Trades

IOCL has reopened the apprenticeship recruitment notified which it had notified in March.

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has reopened the apprenticeship recruitment notified which it had notified in March. The public sector undertaking has made certain changes to the job notice and has allowed candidates to apply till June 18. Through this IOCL will fill vacancies at Indian Oil Corporation Limited - Eastern Region (MD) for the year 2020-21 at its Locations in the States of West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand & Assam.

In the new notice it has said for Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices), period of apprenticeship will remain as 15 months, whereas for Trade Apprentice - Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holders), period of apprenticeship will be for 12 months.

It has also added Retail Sales Associate (Freshers and Skill Certificate Holders) discipline. The apprenticeship period of 14 months for Freshers and 12 months for Skill Certificate Holders. 'There will be no separate seats for this new discipline and will be considered as part of the discipline seats advertised for Data Entry Operator,' it added.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test. The date of the written test will be notified by IOCL later. Admit cards for the test will be made available to candidates on June 22.

