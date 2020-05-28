Indian Oil Extends Registration Deadline For Various Recruitment

IOCL: Candidates can now apply for these posts till June 15.

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has extended the registration dates for "Recruitment of Engineers/Officers and Engagement of Graduate Apprentice Engineers through GATE-2020" and "Recruitment of Experienced Assistant Officers in Finance Function". Candidates can now apply for these posts till June 15.

"The last date for submitting your online application for the aforesaid opening has been extended till midnight of 15th June 2020 in wake of countrywide lockdown imposed due to COVID-19. You are advised to go through the detailed advertisement placed on this portal before applying for the said position," IOCL has said.

These jobs were notified on April 7 and the application process was scheduled to close in May. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic the application submission deadline has been extended.

Candidates applying for the Assistant Officer post must be a graduate in any discipline with minimum 55% marks and must have passed CA Intermediate or CMA Intermediate or any equivalent qualification from ICAI/ ICMAI. The minimum required percentage in graduation is relaxed to 50% for SC, ST, and PwBD candidates. In addition to the educational qualification, the candidate must also have three years of relevant experience in finance function as on March 31, 2020.

Engineers and Graduate Apprentice Engineers in IOCL will be selected on the basis of GATE 2020 score.

