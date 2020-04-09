IOCL Announces Recruitment For Assistant Officers In Finance Function

IOCL has announced recruitment of Assistant Officers in Finance Function

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has announced recruitment of Assistant Officers in Finance Function. The application process has begun online and will conclude on May 6, 2020. Candidates selected as Assistant Officers in finance function may be posted in any of the divisions of Indian Oil - Refineries, Marketing, Pipelines, Business Development and R&D Centre or in Corporate functions or in Subsidiary/Joint Venture companies.

An applicant must be a graduate in any discipline with minimum 55% marks and must have passed CA Intermediate or CMA Intermediate or any equivalent qualification from ICAI/ICMAI. The minimum required percentage in graduation is relaxed to 50% for SC, ST, and PwBD candidates.

IOCL Recruitment For Assistant Officer: Apply Here

In addition to the educational qualification, the candidate must also have three years of relevant experience in finance function as on March 31, 2020. Experience gained after passing CA Intermediate/ CMA Intermediate levels will only be considered. Candidates having passed final examination from CA/CMA Institutes are NOT eligible.

The upper age limit for General and EWS category candidates is 30 years as on June 30, 2020. Candidates in reserved categories will be allowed relaxation in upper age limit as per the Presidential Directives.

Applicants will be shortlisted for the selection process on the basis of marks scored in CA Intermediate/CMA Intermediate exam. The selection process will comprise a Personal Interview (PI) and Group Discussion (GD)/Group Task (GT). Final merit will be prepared on the basis of performance in Personal Interview (PI) and Group Discussion/Group Task (GD/GT) taken together.

Click here for more Jobs News