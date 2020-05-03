IOCL Engineer Recruitment Through GATE 2020: Registration Ends Next Week

IOCL recruitment: The registration option will close next week on May 6.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) had announced Graduate Apprentice Engineer recruitment through GATE 2020 in April. The registration option for the recruitment will close next week on May 6. Candidates who have not applied for the recruitment yet can fill and submit the application forms available at the official website of IOCL,iocl.com.

IOCL will select candidates from Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering disciplines. Additionally a few candidates from these same disciplines would be selected for engagement as Graduate Apprentice Engineers.

Only GATE 2020 marks of the candidate in the relevant Engineering disciplines is valid for this recruitment exercise under this advertisement. Marks from GATE2019 or from previous year GATE examinations is not valid, IOCL has said.

Graduate Engineers from the relevant Engineering disciplines, desirous of taking up a career with Indian Oil should have appeared in GATE 2020 from the same discipline in which they have pursued their engineering in BE/ B.Tech/ equivalent, the job notice also reads.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of GATE marks, group discussion/ group task and personal interview.

Candidates selected as Engineers/ Officers may be posted in one of the divisions of Indian Oil – Refineries, Marketing, Pipelines and Business Development or in Corporate functions, like Information Systems, Optimization or in Subsidiary/ Joint Venture companies.

