Indian Oil To Recruit For Assistant Officer Post

IOCL Recruitment 2018 For Assistant Officer Post; Apply At iocl.com

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications from eligible graduates who have passed CA/ CMA Intermediate for recruitment to Assistant Officer post. Candidates should also have minimum three years of relevant experience, post CA/ CMA Intermediate qualification, of working in Finance/ Accounts/ Taxation/ Cost Accounting/ Auditing etc. 'Maximum 30 years as on 30 th June,2018 for general category candidates. Age relaxation for OBC (Non Creamy Layer)/SC/ST/PwBD candidates will be applicable as per the Presidential Directives,' clarifies the IOCL about the age limit criteria.

Online registration process for the recruitment will begin today.

IOCL will select candidates on the basis of CA/ CMA Intermediate (or equivalent qualification from CA/ CMA institute) score, for further selection process comprising of interview for assessment of different facets of knowledge, skill, attitude and aptitude. The final merit list will be on the basis of the scores of the interview.

The last date for submission of application is November 10, 2018.

After the submission of application, candidate should take a print out of completed application, affix his/her recent passport size photograph, put signature at the space provided and keep it safely for future reference.

In addition to all these, candidates should also fulfill the physical fitness criteria set by IOCL for pre-employment medical examination.

