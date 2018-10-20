AIATSL, Western Region To Recruit For Security Agent Post

AIATSL Recruitment 2018 For Security Agent Post; Interview On Oct 28 and Nov 14

Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Security Agent. A total of 40 vacancies have been announced for recruitment. The recruitment is for filling up posts in Ahmedabad (Western Region). Candidates with AVSEC training can appear for the interview on November 14 (9 am to 12 noon) and those without basic AVSEC should appear for the interview on October 28, 2018 (7 am to 11 am).

Graduates with ability to speak Hindi, English and conversant with local language are eligible to apply. Candidates with/ without BCAS Basic AVSEC can apply (the interview dates will be different).

The upper age limit for candidates belonging to general category is 31 years; it is 36 years for those belonging to SC/ ST category and 34 years for OBC candidates. For the non AVSEC candidates, the upper age limit for general category candidates is 28 years, 33 years for SC/ ST category and 31 years for OBC category.

While AVSEC candidates will not appear for physical endurance test and written test, it is compulsory for those without AVSEC qualification. Candidates with AVSEC qualification shall only appear for personality assessment.

Only those non AVSEC candidates who qualify the physical endurance test shall appear for written test.

Click here for more Jobs News