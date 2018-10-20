More Than 1200 Trade Apprenticeship At IOCL: Apply Online At Iocl.com

IOCL Recruitment 2018 For Apprenticeship; More Than 1200 Vacancies

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited application from eligible graduates, diploma holders and class 10 pass candidates for trade apprenticeship. 'After successfully applying/ registering on-line applications, the candidates are advised to send the print out of on-line application form duly signed by him/her, to the concerned authority at the Refinery applied for. as mentioned in the table below, alongwith photographs and all supporting documents (as per check list annexed to application form) under self attestation, by ordinary post so as to reach latest by 17.11.2018,' reads the job notice.

More than 1200 vacancies have been notified by IOCL. The last date to apply is November 9, 2018.

IOCL is likely to conduct the written test on November 18 and the result is expected to be released on November 27. Candidates who qualify the interview will be eligible to appear for interview in December 2018.

The ratio of marks for written test and interview will be 85:15. In order to qualify the written test and interview, a candidate must score at least 40% in each of the selection process.

Indian Oil has refineries at Guwahati, Digboi, Bongaigaon, Barauni, Vadodara, Haldia, Mathura, Panipat and Paradip. Candidates can apply to any one of these units.

