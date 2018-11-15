Apply For Apprenticeship At Indian Oil, Western Region

IOCL Recruitment 2018 For Apprenticeship; Apply At Iocl.com

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for engagement of Accountant, Technician and Trade Apprentices under Apprentices Act 1961. A total of 307 vacancies have been announced by the largest commercial undertaking in India for its operating locations at Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli. Applicants must be in the age group of 18-24 years. The probation apprenticeship training is one year. Indian Oil will select candidates on the basis of written test and personal interview.

Click here to apply directly for IOCL, Western Region Apprenticeship

Interested candidates can submit their applications on or before November 27, 2018. Exam and interview dates will be announced later.

Candidates with Diploma/ ITI qualification are eligible to apply. Graduates are also eligible to apply for few posts.

The written test will carry a weightage of 85% and personal interview will have 15% weightage.

IOCL Trade Apprenticeship Exam On November 18

For recruitment of apprentices to refinery divisions at Guwahati, Digboi, Bongaigaon, Barauni, Vadodara, Haldia, Mathura, Panipat and Paradip Indian Oil is likely to conduct written test on November 18. The result is expected to be released on November 27. Candidates who qualify the interview will be eligible to appear for interview in December 2018. The ratio of marks for written test and interview will be 85:15. In order to qualify the written test and interview, a candidate must score at least 40% in each of the selection process.

