IOCL Recruitment 2018: Apply For 58 Experienced Non-Executive Personnel In Workmen Category Vacancies Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has begun online application for all India open recruitment of experienced non-executive personnel in workmen category.

Share EMAIL PRINT IOCL Recruitment For 58 Experienced Non-Executive Personnel Vacancies New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has begun online application for all India open recruitment of experienced non-executive personnel in workmen category. The selection will be done through a written test which will be conducted February, 2018. There are 58 Junior Operators (Aviation) Grade I vacancies. The candidates who apply for this post must have a minimum one year work experience in Heavy Vehicle driving (excluding training). A candidate is allowed to apply for only one post and multiple applications will be rejected.



Eligibility Criteria



Candidates applying for the recruitment must have passed Higher Secondary (Class 12) with minimum 45% marks in aggregate for General and OBC candidates and 40% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved positions with valid Heavy Vehicle Driving License.



Candidates possessing higher professional qualifications such as BE, MBA, CA/ICWA, LLB, MCA or any such equivalent qualification shall not be eligible.



Application Process



The online application form is available on the IOCL website. The last date to submit application online is February 10, 2018. Candidates are also required to send in the print out of online application form along with requisite documents through post by February 16, 2018. Candidates can send the print out of the application form to the following address:

Post Box No. 10205

Ballygunge Post Office

Kolkata 700019



Click here for more



Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has begun online application for all India open recruitment of experienced non-executive personnel in workmen category. The selection will be done through a written test which will be conducted February, 2018. There are 58 Junior Operators (Aviation) Grade I vacancies. The candidates who apply for this post must have a minimum one year work experience in Heavy Vehicle driving (excluding training). A candidate is allowed to apply for only one post and multiple applications will be rejected.Candidates applying for the recruitment must have passed Higher Secondary (Class 12) with minimum 45% marks in aggregate for General and OBC candidates and 40% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved positions with valid Heavy Vehicle Driving License.Candidates possessing higher professional qualifications such as BE, MBA, CA/ICWA, LLB, MCA or any such equivalent qualification shall not be eligible. The online application form is available on the IOCL website. The last date to submit application online is February 10, 2018. Candidates are also required to send in the print out of online application form along with requisite documents through post by February 16, 2018. Candidates can send the print out of the application form to the following address:Post Box No. 10205Ballygunge Post OfficeKolkata 700019Click here for more Jobs News