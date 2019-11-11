Indian Oil Invites Applications For Apprenticeship

A total of 380 vacancies have been announced by the IOCL in its pipelines division.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications from candidates interested in apprenticeship. A total of 380 vacancies have been announced by the IOCL in its pipelines division. While Diploma engineers are eligible for the Technician Apprentice post, graduates are eligible to apply for Trade Apprenticeship for HR Assistant and Accountant posts. Class 12th pass candidates are eligible to apply for Data Entry Operator and Domestic Data Entry Operator. Applicants should be within 18-24 years as on October 31.

Job application can be submitted online at the official website iocl.com on or before November 22.

Apply Online

IOCL would select candidates on the basis of a written test which would carry 100 marks in total. There would be no negative marking in the written test. The test is expected to be held on December 8; candidates are suggested to monitor the official website for updates in this regard.

The duration of apprenticeship training is one year for technician and trade apprentices and 15 months for candidates selected for Data Entry Operator and Domestic Data Entry Operator posts.

"The Corporation shall have no obligation to offer regular employment to Apprentices during and/or after the completion of the apprenticeship period. After successful completion of Apprenticeship period, candidates shall be relieved from Indian Oil Corporation, Pipelines Division," reads the job notice released by IOCL.

