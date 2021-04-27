Indian Navy Opens Registration Window For Sailor Recruitment

Indian Navy has begun the registration process for Sailor recruitment. Candidates can apply at the official website of Indian Navy.The last date of registration is May 5.

New Delhi:

Indian Navy has begun the registration process for Sailor recruitment. Candidates can apply at the official website of the Indian Navy. The last date of registration is May 5. A total of 500 Artificer Apprentice (AA) and 2,000 Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) will be recruited, the Indian Navy has notified.

Candidates who have passed 10+2 exam with 60% or more marks in aggregate with Maths and Physics and any of the subjects-- Chemistry, Biology, Computer science are eligible for these posts. The age of the candidate should be between 17-20 years.

Candidates are selected through a written exam, physical test and medical test. The written exam will comprise four sections-- English, Science, Mathematics and General Knowledge-- and will be of 60 minutes duration. The candidates are required to pass in all sections and in aggregate.

