Indian Navy Sailor's Entry 2021: Registration Expected To Begin Today

Indian Navy Sailor's entry registration window opens today

Indian Navy is likely to begin the registration process for recruitment of 2,500 Sailors. The application forms will be available at the official website of the Indian Navy, joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date of registration is May 5.

A total of 2,500 vacancies will be filled in this recruitment.

"Online applications are invited from unmarried male candidates (fulfilling conditions of nationality as laid down by the Government of India) for enrolment as sailor for Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) for 500 and 2,000 vacancies (approximately) respectively in the August 2021 Batch," the Indian Navy has said.

An Artificer Apprentice would work on steam powered machinery, diesel and gas turbines, guided missiles and other automatically controlled weapon, sensors avionic equipment, computers and highly advanced radio and electrical power systems. Selected candidates will undergo nine weeks' Basic Training at INS Chilka followed by professional training in the allotted trade at various Naval Training Establishments.

SSR's work could be operations of various equipment such as radars, sonars or communications or firing of weapons such as missiles, guns or rockets. Candidates selected will undergo 22 weeks Basic Training at INS Chilka followed by professional training in the allotted trade in various Naval Training Establishments.

Candidates who have passed 10+2 exam with 60% or more marks in aggregate with Maths and Physics and any of the subjects-- Chemistry, Biology, Computer science are eligible for these posts. The age of the candidate should be between 17-20 years.

