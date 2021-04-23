Indian Navy Sailor's Entry Application Process Begins Next Week; 2,500 Posts To Be Filled

Indian Navy Sailor recruitment begins on April 26

Indian Navy has notified that the application process for Sailor's entry will begin on April 26. The application forms will be available on the official website of Indian Navy and candidates can fill and submit it on or before May 5.

"Online applications are invited from unmarried male candidates (fulfilling conditions of nationality as laid down by the Government of India) for enrolment as sailor for Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) for 500 and 2,000 vacancies (approximately) respectively in the August 2021 Batch," the Indian Navy has said.

"The entry will be open from 26 April 2021 and the last date for submission of online application is 05 May 2021. For eligibility criteria and other details, please visit www.joinindiannavy.gov.in," it has added.

In February, the Indian Navy had invited applications for the June 2021 course for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC). The courses will commence in June 2021 at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala in Technical Branch (Naval Constructor) entries.

"The Short Service Commission is granted initially for 10 years extendable further for 04 years (02+02) subject to vacancy, service requirements, performance, willingness and medical eligibility of the officers," the Indian Navy has said in the notification.

