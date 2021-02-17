Indian Navy Invites Applications For SSC Technical Branch June 2021 Course

Indian Navy recruitment 2021: Registration ends tomorrow (February 18)

The Indian Navy has invited applications for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Technical Branch (Naval Constructor) entries. The courses will commence in June 2021 at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. The registration deadline is February 18.

Apply Online

"The Short Service Commission is granted initially for 10 years extendable further for 04 years (02+02) subject to vacancy, service requirements, performance, willingness and medical eligibility of the officers," the Indian Navy has said in the notification.

Close to 800 candidates who will be in merit list will be shortlisted for the SSB interview which will be held Bhopal, Bangalore, Visakhapatnam and Kolkata. The interviews are tentatively scheduled to begin on March 21.

"Shortlisted candidates will be informed about their selection for SSB interview through e-mail or SMS (provided by candidates in their application form). Candidates are advised not to change their e-mail/mobile number till selection process is over," the Indian Navy has said.

The SSB interview will be held in five days comprising two stages of exams. The first stage will consist of intelligence test, picture perception and group discussion tests. The second stage will consist of psychological test, group task tests and interview. Candidates who fail in the first stage will not be allowed to sit in the second stage exam, it has been mentioned in the job notice.

Candidates who qualify the second stage SSB exam will undergo medical exam.