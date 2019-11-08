Indian Navy Begins Application For Sailor Recruitment

Indian Navy begins online application process for AA, SSR recruitment

Indian Navy has commenced the application process for recruitment of Sailors for Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) for the batch which will commence in August 2020. There's only a 10-days window to complete the application process. The last date to submit application forms online is November 18.

There are 500 vacancies for Artificer Apprentice (AA) and 2200 vacancies for Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR).

Applicant should be born between August 1, 2000 and July 31, 2003 (both dates inclusive). The recruitment is only for unmarried male candidates.

For the post of AA, the applicant must have passed 10+2 examination with 60% or more marks in aggregate with Maths and Physics and at least one of these subjects - Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from a recognized board of school education.

For the post of SSR, the applicant must have passed 10+2 examination with Maths and Physics and at least one of these subjects - Chemistry/ Biology/ Computer Science from a recognized board. There's no minimum percentage requirement in case of SSR post.

Candidates can apply for the recruitment on Indian Navy's official website, 'joinindiannavy.gov.in'. Candidates will have to upload original certificates, mark sheets, Domicile certificate and NCC certificate (if held) at the time of application and bring the same at every stage of recruitment.

The examination fee to be paid is Rs. 215. Candidates belonging to SC and ST categories are exempted from paying examination fee. Candidates can also get their application uploaded from Common Service Centres (CSC) across the country, against fixed fees of Rs. 60 + GST. This facility is entirely optional.

