Indian Navy Announces 2,700 Sailor Vacancies

Indian Navy has released recruitment notice for sailors as AA and SSR

The Indian Navy has announced recruitment of Sailors for Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) for the batch which will commence in August 2020. There are 500 vacancies for Artificer Apprentice and 2200 vacancies for Senior Secondary Recruits. The online application process will begin on November 8, 2019 and conclude within 10 days, on November 18.

For the post of AA, the applicant must have passed 10+2 examination with 60% or more marks in aggregate with Maths and Physics and at least one of these subjects - Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from a recognized board of school education.

For the post of SSR, the applicant must have passed 10+2 examination with Maths and Physics and at least one of these subjects - Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from a recognized board. There's no minimum percentage requirement in case of SSR post.

Applicant should be born between August 1, 2000 and July 31, 2003 (both dates inclusive). The recruitment is only for unmarried male candidates.

For the purpose of selection, one common computer-based examination will be conducted for both AA and SSR entries. There will be 100 questions to be solved in one hour.

Selection of AA recruits will be based on the all India order of merit on their performance in Computer based Examination, subject to qualifying Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and fitness in Medical Examinations. In case of SSR recruits, State wise merit of performance in the computer-based exam will be considered.

