Indian Navy Pilot, Observer, ATC SSC Officer Application Process Begins, Apply Now @ Joinindiannavy.gov.in Indian Navy invited applications for SSC officers in Pilot, Observer, ATC entry for course commencing in January 2019 at the Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala, Kerala.

Indian Navy Pilot, Observer, ATC SSC Officer: Application Process Begins @ Joinindiannavy.gov.in New Delhi: Indian Navy invited applications for SSC officers in Pilot, Observer, ATC entry for course commencing in January 2019 at the Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala, Kerala.



According to the notification released by Indian Navy, for Pilot and Observer entry, Short Service Commission is granted for a term of 14 years.



For Air Traffic Controller (ATC), Short Service Commission is granted initially for 10 years extendable by maximum 04 years in 02 terms (02 years + 02 years) subject to service requirements, vacancies, medical fitness, performance and willingness of candidates.



Officers inducted under these schemes will not be given extension beyond fourteen years and will not be eligible for Permanent Commission.



Candidates who have completed their engineering degree or are in the final year of their engineering degree and have scored 60% marks till 5th/7th semester in regular/integrated course respectively can apply.

Indian Navy SSC Recruitment: How to apply Indian Navy Pilot, Observer, ATC SSC Officer: Application Process Begins @ Joinindiannavy.gov.in



Candidates are to register and fill application on the Indian Navy recruitment website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.



While filling up the e-application, it is advisable to keep the relevant documents readily available to enable the following:



(a) Correct filling up of personal particulars. Details are to be filled up as given in the Matriculation Certificate.



(b) Fields such as e-mail address, mobile number are mandatory and need to be filled.



(c) All relevant documents (preferably in original) (marksheets upto 5th & 7th semester for regular & integrated course respectively, date of birth proof as per 10th or 12th, CGPA conversion formula for BE/B.Tech / Integrated Course and a recent passport size colour photograph should be scanned in original in JPG/FITT format for attaching the same while filling up the application. If any scanned document is not legible/ readable for any reason, the application will be rejected.



(d) Print one copy of online application form. Candidates will carry application form and original certificates/documents while appearing for SSB interview.



Indian Navy SSC Recruitment: Selection Procedure



Ministry of Defence (Navy) reserves the right to shortlist applications and to fix cut off percentage. No communication will be entertained on this account. SSB interviews for short-listed candidates will be scheduled from May 18 to Jul 18 at Bangalore for pilot & observer.



SSB interviews for ATC will be scheduled at Bangalore/ Bhopal/ Coimbatore/ Visakhapatnam. Shortlisted candidates will be informed about their selection for SSB interview on their e-mail or through SMS (provided by candidate in their application form).



The total duration of SSB interviews is five days consisting of stage I (Day one) and stage II (Four days).



