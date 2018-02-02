Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: Application Process For Engineering Graduates To Begin On February 11

Eligibility Criteria
Candidate must be an engineering graduate or must be in the final year of their engineering degree and have scored 60% marks till 5th/7th semester in regular/integrated course respectively.
For ATC entry, additionally the candidate must have 60% aggregate marks in class X and XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class XII.
Application Process
Candidates would be able to apply online on the Navy recruitment website: www.joinindiannavy.gov.in starting February 11, 2018. Before beginning the application process, candidates should make sure that they have requisite documents scanned in desired format to be uploaded with the application form.
Required documents include (preferably in original) (marksheets upto 5th & 7th semester for regular & integrated course respectively, date of birth proof as per 10th or 12th, CGPA conversion formula for BE/B.Tech / Integrated Course and a recent passport size colour photograph scanned in original in JPG/FITT format.
Comments
