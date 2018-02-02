Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: Application Process For Engineering Graduates To Begin On February 11 Indian Navy will soon begin recruitment of engineering graduates for Short Service Commission in Pilot/Observer/ATC entry of the Indian Navy for course commencing in January 2019.

New Delhi: Indian Navy will soon begin recruitment of engineering graduates for Short Service Commission in Pilot/Observer/ATC entry of the Indian Navy for course commencing in January 2019. The application process will begin on February 11, 2018 and will end on March 4, 2018. Candidates who have completed their engineering degree or are in the final year of their engineering degree and have scored 60% marks till 5th/7th semester in regular/integrated course respectively can apply. Selection will be based on academic performance and an interview conducted by SSB.



Eligibility Criteria



Candidate must be an engineering graduate or must be in the final year of their engineering degree and have scored 60% marks till 5th/7th semester in regular/integrated course respectively.



For ATC entry, additionally the candidate must have 60% aggregate marks in class X and XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class XII.



Application Process



Candidates would be able to apply online on the Navy recruitment website: www.joinindiannavy.gov.in starting February 11, 2018. Before beginning the application process, candidates should make sure that they have requisite documents scanned in desired format to be uploaded with the application form.



Required documents include (preferably in original) (marksheets upto 5th & 7th semester for regular & integrated course respectively, date of birth proof as per 10th or 12th, CGPA conversion formula for BE/B.Tech / Integrated Course and a recent passport size colour photograph scanned in original in JPG/FITT format.



Candidates should also take a print out of the completed application form and carry the same with original certificates at the SSB interview center if shortlisted for interview.



Click here for more



