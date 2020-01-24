Indian Navy Releases Admit Card For AA/SSR Exam

The admit card can be downloaded from the official career portal of Indian Navy.

Indian Navy has released admit cards for Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR), Artificer Apprentice (AA) exam. The admit card can be downloaded from the official career portal of Indian Navy. The admit cards will be available online till February 4.

Download Admit Card

Meanwhile admit cards for INET Officer exam and the Matric Recruit selection exam will be released on January 28.

Upon selection the SSR will undergo 22 weeks basic training at INS Chilka followed by professional training in the allotted trade in various Naval Training Establishments.

Artificer apprentice will undergo nine weeks of training after selection. The job of an artificer apprentice includes working on steam powered machinery, diesel and gas turbines, guided missiles and other automatically controlled weapon, sensors avionic equipment, computers and highly advanced radio and electrical power systems.

Candidates who qualify INET will be called for SSB interview process which will tentatively be held in April next year. SSB recommended candidates will undergo medical examination. Candidates of Pilot entry are required to undergo Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS) followed by Aviation medical examination. Candidates for Observer entry will undergo Aviation medical examination.

Click here for more Jobs News