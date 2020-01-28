Indian Navy INET, MR Exam Admit Card Today

The admit cards will be available online at the official career portal of Indian Navy.

Indian Navy will release the admit card for INET Officer exam and the Matric Recruit selection exam today. The admit cards will be available online at the official career portal of Indian Navy. The admit cards for Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR), Artificer Apprentice (AA) exam has already been released.

Candidates who qualify INET will be called for SSB interview process which will tentatively be held in April next year. SSB recommended candidates will undergo medical examination. Candidates of Pilot entry are required to undergo Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS) followed by Aviation medical examination. Candidates for Observer entry will undergo Aviation medical examination.

Candidates who qualify the MR exam will undergo 14 weeks Basic Training at INS Chilka followed by Professional training in the allotted trade in various Naval Training Establishments. The MRs will be inducted as Chef, Steward and Sanitary Hygienist. Candidates may undergo various professional courses as per service requirement and certificates of equivalent qualifications from various Universities and will be awarded on successful completion of courses. Such candidates will get "Graduation Equivalent Certificate" on retirement after completion of 15 years of service.

