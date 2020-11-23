Indian Coast Guard Notifies Navik Recruitment; Class 10 Pass Eligible

Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2020: Registration starts from November 30

Indian Coast Guard has notified Navik recruitment for which candidates between 18-22 years of age who have qualified Class 10 with minimum 50% marks are eligible. Candidates will be appointed as cook and steward.

The total number of vacancies is 50.

Job Notification

"Starting Basic Pay Scale for Navik (DB) is 21700 (Pay Level-3) plus Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on nature of duty/place of posting as per the regulation enforced time-to-time," Indian Coast Guard has mentioned in the notification.

"Promotion prospects exist up to the rank of Pradhan Adhikari with pay scale 47600/- (Pay level 8) with Dearness Allowance," it has added.

Application forms for the recruitment will be available from November 30 till December 7.

There will be an exam in January, 2021. Admit cards for the exam will be available on the website from December 19 to December 25.

Selection of candidates is based on the order of merit depending on their performance in written test, physical fitness test and fitness in the medical examination, the Indian Coast Guard has said.

The written examination will be of objective type, which will generally cover subjects quantitative aptitude, mathematics, general sciences, general English, general awareness (current affairs and general knowledge) and reasoning (verbal and non-verbal), it has been mentioned in the notification.

Those who qualify written examination will undergo physical fitness test and medical examination. The testing procedure will take 2-3 days.

