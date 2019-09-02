Army Prepares To Receive And Train First Batch Of Women Soldiers

Every year, a batch of 100 will be inducted till there will be 1700 cadre strength.

Every year, a batch of 100 women soldiers will be inducted in the Indian Army till there will be 1700 cadre strength, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defence. First batch of Women soldiers are presently under the selection process from thousands of volunteers across the nation and the training of the selected 100 is likely to start in December 2019 in Bengaluru.

"Duration of the training will be for 61 weeks just as male soldiers in the spirit that they are 'soldiers first'. Every year, a batch of 100 will be inducted till there will be 1700 cadre strength," the statement said.

"First set of instructors is most important to us as it will lay down the foundation for generations to come. There will be more women officers as instructors including Maj Julie who was instructor to the first batch of women constables in Assam Rifles," Colonel Commandant of the Military Police, Lt Gen Ashwani said.

Recruitment rallies were held in Ambala, Lucknow, Jabalpur, Belgaum and Shillong in August and September for the notification released in April.

The Defence Ministry said in March this year that it had taken necessary steps to ensure that women, who were earlier inducted for short service commission (SSC), get permanent commission in the armed forces.

Permanent commission will be granted to women officers inducted in branches such as Signals, Engineers, Army Aviation, Army Air Defence, Electronics and Mechanical Engineers, Army Service Corps, Army Ordinance Corps and Intelligence.

